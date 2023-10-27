Local gun show works to keep guns out of wrong hands

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations were being made on Friday for the Palmetto Gun Show at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

“People want to be able to protect themselves and protect their home. We are exercising that 2nd Amendment here,” says Robert Geisler, the general manager for Florida Gun Shows.

Geisler says it is important to defend the right to bear arms.

“Since the founding of America, guns have been fundamental to everyone, it’s our 2nd Amendment. That’s how important it was to our Founding Fathers,” says Geisler.

But with the tragic shootings that killed 18 people in Maine this week, gun safety laws are back on the front of many peoples’ minds. Specifically, the mental health of the alleged shooter, Robert Card, is being dissected.

“Whether they have a subnormal IQ or some kind of physical defect in their brain, or suffer from some sort of mental illness, then those people are prohibited from possessing firearms,” says James Phillips, who is a gun lawyer in Sarasota.

Phillips says in order to purchase a gun from a Federal Firearms Licensee, you have to answer whether you have been deemed mentally defective or involuntarily put into a mental institution, saying there are strict repercussions for lying on this form.

“Not only are you not going to be able to take possession of that firearm you purchased, you are also facing a federal crime for lying on the ATF form,” says Phillips.

Florida Gun Shows also stressed the importance of proper background checks during firearm transactions.

“Anyone selling guns here and anyone buying guns here in this building has a Federal Firearms License. That’s a stance we took eight years ago to make sure the guns are going into responsible gun owners hands,” says Geisler.

The Palmetto Gun Show starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

