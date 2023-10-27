Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: No scary weather on the way

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The next several days will feature weather very much the same as the last few day. Sunny skies and warm weather with very little chance of rain.

We will see the winds surge a bit each day, however the intensity of the winds will gradually become less and less. Two areas of low pressure, Tammy in the Atlantic and Otis in Mexico, have dissipated and will allow the tight pressure gradient over Florida to relax a bit. This will permit winds to relax for a few days, before an approaching trough of low pressure causes winds to build once more.

The weather for Halloween looks fine. Only a small chance for showers will be in the forecast and should only be during a brief window in the mid afternoon. It will be warm, with temperatures in the mid-80s. However, evening the breezes will help keep us cool and the moon will be nearly full, helping to light our way.

Midweek next week may bring better chances for rain as moisture from the tropics lifts into Florida. We will continue to monitor the Caribbean next week for possible storm development.

