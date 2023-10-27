First Alert Traffic: Road work projects underway in Venice
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - In Venice, road crews are working again to finish up some utility and drainage projects around the city.
Road work, including paving, will take place at a couple of intersections along west Venice Avenue and at the South Side of West Avenue East of Armada Road South.
Crews will work from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The next repaving project is set for Sunday.
