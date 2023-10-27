Advertise With Us
Deputies searching for missing endangered adult

Alicja Korec
Alicja Korec(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered adult.

Alicja Korec was last seen on on Thursday, Oct. 26 at approximately 11:05 a.m. at the Publix on 8409 South Tamiami Trail in Osprey.

Korec has the beginning signs of dementia, deputies say.

She was in Publix with her family when she walked out. Korec was last seen walking through the parking lot of Publix.

Korec is 72-years-old, approximately 5-feet-3-inches, 140 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, light blue skirt, with sandals and white socks. She was last seen carrying a beige handbag.

Please contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with any information.

