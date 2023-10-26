Woman charged with DUI in Skyway Bridge crash set to testify

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kristen Watts and her legal team were back in the courtroom on Wednesday at the Manatee County Judicial Center. Her attorney, Bruce Denson gave the judge an idea of what to expect from Watts’ team at her sentencing hearing next month.

“She will testify. She is going to have an apology for Trooper Schuck. That was an important thing that she wanted to do. She wants to speak directly and personally to Trooper Shuck from the stand in a public place. She’s excited to have that opportunity finally. It is something she has wanted to do for a long time, but just with the system, now is the time to do it,” says Denson.

Watts is accused of seriously injuring Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March of 2022. She faces a misdemeanor DUI charge and a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to evade law enforcement.

But her attorney says she has been working to turn her life around.

“She’s been in school, she has been working hard. She wants to take her experience and help other people and she has put herself in a position to do that. We are going to ask the court to impose just the eight months jail that she has already done, and then put her on probation so that she can be monitored, make sure she is staying out of trouble, and then help other people,” says Denson.

Watts’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

