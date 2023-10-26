Advertise With Us
What you need to know to vote in Venice

(Alyssa Hefner)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - In-person voting for the City of Venice General Election begins this coming Monday, Oct. 30 and runs through Nov. 7.

Voters will be able to cast their ballot at the Venice elections office, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114. Voters will need to provide valid photo and signature identifications to cast any kind of ballot, online, by mail or in-person.

Two seats on the city council are up for grabs, but a reminder: only registered City of Venice voters are eligible to vote in the Nov. 7 election.

Voters can review their sample ballot by visiting SarasotaVotes.gov and clicking on the Sample Ballot icon.

For those interested in voting by mail (absentee), the deadline to request a ballot be mailed to you is today, Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. If you plan to vote on election day, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you must vote at your assigned polling location.

