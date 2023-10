SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Brian Walton has been named the new CEO of Save Our Seabirds.

Save Our Seabirds helps rescue and rehabilitate seabirds on the Suncoast with the goal of releasing them. But for those who cannot be released, the land functions as a sanctuary.

Walton was previously the Executive Director of North Brevard Charities in Titusville, Florida.

