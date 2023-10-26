Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘No regard for her children’: Mother arrested after leaving toddler, baby inside car while at bar

Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while...
Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while she was at a bar.(West Melbourne Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) - A mother in Florida is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while she was inside a bar with a friend.

According to the West Melbourne Police Department, an officer was on patrol last week when they noticed a black SUV at the back of Penny Annie’s Bar on Minton Road.

The officer decided to take a closer look and saw a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old baby asleep in the backseat of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s doors were unlocked, and the SUV’s engine was still running.

West Melbourne police said they found the vehicle’s registered owner, 33-year-old Jamie Leigh Gunn, visiting a friend at the bar.

“The investigation revealed she had been inside the establishment for at least 20 minutes while having no regard for her children who were left unattended,” the department shared.

Police said when Gunn learned they were outside with her vehicle, she was more concerned about going to jail than the welfare of her children.

Gunn was arrested and charged with child neglect. She was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Authorities said her children were turned over to a family member and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified to conduct a follow-up investigation.

Gunn has a criminal history consisting of contempt of court, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, West Melbourne police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
Bullet Hole Gun Shop
Local gun store owner speaks out on weapon used in deadly Maine shootings
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
SCSO Mounted Patrol will be at the Halloween Drive-Thru.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hosting third annual Halloween Drive-Thru
Pence: I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today. (Source: Pool)
Pence suspends campaign effective Saturday
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say