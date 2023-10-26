Advertise With Us
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County

Stanley Noel
Stanley Noel(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the parking lot of the Christian Brothers Automotive in Bradenton on Wednesday night.

According to both the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Noel discharged a firearm during an altercation in the Walmart parking lot on Kings Highway in Punta Gorda. No one was hit or injured, deputies confirm.

Noel then fled the parking lot and headed north on I-75. A traffic stop was initiated by Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies in Bradenton near Christian Brothers Automotive.

Deputies say Noel refused to get out of the car. MCSO major Stan Schaeffer said negotiations with the suspect took multiple hours, but were ultimately successful.

Noel was taken into custody and is awaiting extrication to Charlotte County.

There were no reported injuries.

