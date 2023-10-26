Missing Brooksville boy found safe, deputies say

UPDATED with boy being found.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hernando County authorities say a missing 9-year-old has been found and has been returned to his home Thursday.

Ethan Gray-Taylor had bee last seen at his home in Brooksville at about 3 a.m. His guardian heard him outside the residence at that time; when she went out to get him, he was gone.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced the boy had been found. “Ethan has returned home and is in good health,” a statement said. No other details were released.

Ethan is diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

Numerous patrol deputies, a K-9 team, and an aviation unit were involved in the search.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.