Missing Brooksville boy found safe, deputies say

Ethan Gray-Taylor
Ethan Gray-Taylor(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
UPDATED with boy being found.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hernando County authorities say a missing 9-year-old has been found and has been returned to his home Thursday.

Ethan Gray-Taylor had bee last seen at his home in Brooksville at about 3 a.m. His guardian heard him outside the residence at that time; when she went out to get him, he was gone.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced the boy had been found. “Ethan has returned home and is in good health,” a statement said. No other details were released.

Ethan is diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

Numerous patrol deputies, a K-9 team, and an aviation unit were involved in the search.

