Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local gun store owner speaks out on weapon used in deadly Maine shootings

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a gun shop owner in Sarasota, Francis Misantone said the images of Wednesday’s mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine were heartbreaking.

Investigators said Robert Card, is facing an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder. Federal investigators said they believe Card, a certified firearms instructor is responsible for two separate shootings that left 18 people dead and 13 injured. Investigators said it’s believed an AK 15 was used in the crimes.

“The velocity of the bullet is fast, it’s a small bullet, so it has a lot of penetration, and it doesn’t have a lot of knock down power on impact because it’s a small one with a lightweight bullet,” said Misantone, owner of the Bullet Hole Gun Shop in Sarasota.

Misantone said with a typical price tag of between $800 and $4,000, the model is a popular seller along the Suncoast. He said many buyers like it because of the weapons nostalgic look and design.

A retired 30-year law enforcement veteran shopping in the gun shop on Thursday said he carried one of the weapons at times in the line of duty.

“If he gets a shot pattern on you, then no, you can’t outrun it,” the retired officer said of the weapon.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the rampage in the state of Maine is the deadliest U.S. mass shooting since the Uvalde School massacre in 2022.

Misantone has a theory on what might help prevent a similar tragedy.

“It ends when the people in government start taking control of the people that aren’t mentally capable of owning these things. If there is a problem, then they shouldn’t have one,” Misantone added.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Road work projects underway in Venice
Sunshine Skyway 10K
Registration for Sunshine Skyway 10K opens Oct. 30
Members of the Tampa Bay Rays take batting practice at Tropicana Field before a baseball game...
Rays push for swift approval of financing deal for new ballpark
Boo-tiful forecast
First Alert Weather: No scary weather on the way