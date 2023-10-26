Local gun store owner speaks out on weapon used in deadly Maine shootings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a gun shop owner in Sarasota, Francis Misantone said the images of Wednesday’s mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine were heartbreaking.

Investigators said Robert Card, is facing an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder. Federal investigators said they believe Card, a certified firearms instructor is responsible for two separate shootings that left 18 people dead and 13 injured. Investigators said it’s believed an AK 15 was used in the crimes.

“The velocity of the bullet is fast, it’s a small bullet, so it has a lot of penetration, and it doesn’t have a lot of knock down power on impact because it’s a small one with a lightweight bullet,” said Misantone, owner of the Bullet Hole Gun Shop in Sarasota.

Misantone said with a typical price tag of between $800 and $4,000, the model is a popular seller along the Suncoast. He said many buyers like it because of the weapons nostalgic look and design.

A retired 30-year law enforcement veteran shopping in the gun shop on Thursday said he carried one of the weapons at times in the line of duty.

“If he gets a shot pattern on you, then no, you can’t outrun it,” the retired officer said of the weapon.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the rampage in the state of Maine is the deadliest U.S. mass shooting since the Uvalde School massacre in 2022.

Misantone has a theory on what might help prevent a similar tragedy.

“It ends when the people in government start taking control of the people that aren’t mentally capable of owning these things. If there is a problem, then they shouldn’t have one,” Misantone added.

