First Alert Weather: Slow increase in moisture on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Breezy and warm temperatures will continue on the Suncoast today.

The easterly winds will surge in the afternoon and winds near the coast could gust to 20 mph or more. The air remains generally dry and there remains only the smallest chance for a passing shower or sprinkle in mostly well inland locations. We still need the rain.

A new drought index will be issued today and will likely keep us extreme drought. We are now down 21.6 inches of rainfall year to date. The is some hope for better rain chances next week.

That hope comes from tropical moisture stretched out along a trough of low pressure expected to develop along East Coast. Some of the moisture may be supplied by what ever remains Hurricane Tammy as, over time, it becomes little more than a blob of high moisture content air.

This moisture will eventually work its way into the atmosphere over Florida by early next week. This would increase our rain chances by Wednesday or Thursday to 20% to 30%. It will not be drought-busting rain, but it will help.

