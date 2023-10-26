Breezy and Dry Heading Into The Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a close repeat of Wednesday’s conditions as we move toward the weekend. More dry and breezy weather is on tap for Thursday. High pressure to the north is helping to keep any potential rain at bay. Easterly winds will flow between 10 and 15 mph. Boaters should expect gusts of 20 knots with seas at two feet and a moderate chop. A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday morning at 9 a.m. This advisory could be continued through Thursday.

As we move into the weekend, winds will lessen on Friday but gusts will reach up to 20 mph on Saturday and continue with breezy conditions on Sunday. Gulf water temperatures remain in the upper 70s while beach conditions should be mostly sunny and breezy. No rain is in the forecast for Thursday.

In the Tropics, Hurricane Tammy reached category two strength, but will weaken to a post tropical cyclone this weekend. Spin off energy from Tammy could bring additional moisture to a primarily dry atmosphere in the Suncoast. However this moisture will not be enough to bring rain to the area. Tammy could bring significant rain to the island of Bermuda as a post tropical strength storm in a few days.

