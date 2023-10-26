Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos

UPDATED Nov. 26 with vehicle being located.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department needs help identifying the man in these photos.

The photos were taken in the 2700 block of Manatee Ave East.

The car, which has a spare tire on the right rear side, has been located but police are still looking for the man in the photos.

Call 941-932-9300 or Detective Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9356.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? (Bradenton Police Department)

** Update: vehicle has been located, however we are still looking for the subject. ** https://t.co/QJqvOk5bzi — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) October 26, 2023

