Anna Maria Island Bridge water main repairs scheduled for November 1

Boating advisory
Boating advisory(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Work to install permanent pipe supports for a water main along the Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge over Anna Maria Sound will require periodic lane closures and periods of one-way traffic on Nov. 1.

This one-day closure is expected to be active between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., allowing crews to complete the last phase of this repair.

Motorists who want to avoid the work zone should consider accessing Anna Maria Island via the Cortez Bridge on Nov. 1.

