Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone levels.
By Anthony Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A 17-year-old in Oklahoma shot an abnormal deer that most haven’t seen in their lifetime while hunting Sunday morning.

“We knew he was bigger than every deer out in the field and you could see solid black over his head. It was pretty cool,” hunter Major Edmonds said.

The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone levels.

Edmonds said it was a cool moment because he was with the person who taught him how to hunt when he was 4 years old.

“It was amazing,” Edmonds said. “I was out there with my 82-year-old great-grandfather, and he was the best person I could have been hunting with to kill that deer. It was crazy we were shaking when we shot it and walked up to it and saw it.”

Edmonds and his great-grandfather are taking the deer to a gaming taxidermist in Iowa Park.

“They are going to freeze dry the rack to preserve all the velvet and everything with the antler and spray it with some preservative on there and we will have that back in a few months,” Edmonds explained.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
Bullet Hole Gun Shop
Local gun store owner speaks out on weapon used in deadly Maine shootings
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’

Latest News

graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Dog reunited with owners after 5 years