Senior Friendship Center hosts first Heart Happy Health Fair

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Promoting good health and longevity was front and center on Wednesday at the Senior Friendship Center. The center hosted it’s first Heart Happy Health Fair.

Organizers said more than a dozen booths featuring various health and service vendors were all on hand. Health screenings and checks on everything from high blood pressure to heart disease played a pivotal role.

Venice resident Gaily Davey was one of many who stopped by to check out the event. She said besides getting good health information, the social aspect of growing older is especially important to her.

“I think that senior citizens have to get out with people they have to exercise, and make sure they don’t get lonely,” Davey said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Sarasota is currently home to 367,897 adults, with 156,703 being senior citizens. The CDC also says heart disease accounts for 2 out of 10 deaths in Florida making health care a central focus no matter what the age.

“Obviously longevity is everyone’s goal, but we want our seniors to be healthy they don’t always have access and we want to provide that for them,” said Tracie Cardwell, Marketing and Communications Director for Senior Friendship Center.

Cardwell said she hopes to have more similar heart healthy events in the future with even more vendors to provide services to people who attend.

For more information visit: friendshipcenters.org.

