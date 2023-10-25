Advertise With Us
Sarasota man killed in motorcycle crash, FHP trooper involved in collision

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol say that a 50-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-75 in Manatee County after colliding with a deer and subsequently being struck by an FHP vehicle.

The crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 24 around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 232. That’s where the motorcyclist struck a deer and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle came to rest in the southbound travel lanes and the deer came to rest on the right shoulder. The motorcyclist was thrown onto the left shoulder.

A second vehicle, approaching the crash scene on southbound Interstate 75, collided with the downed motorcycle. A marked Florida Highway Patrol Vehicle, approaching the crash scene on southbound Interstate 75, entered the left paved shoulder and collided with the motorcyclist who was lying on the ground.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

