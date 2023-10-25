New affordable housing project in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 40 units of affordable housing are now being constructed on 14th Street in Bradenton, set to be called Bradenton Lofts.

There are currently five affordable housing projects under construction in Bradenton, according to the city mayor. Mayor Gene Brown says these projects will help members of the community who need it most.

“It’s about the people just starting out as a nurse or doctor, a teacher, a firefighter, a police officer, some of our workers in restaurants and things, individuals who are not making a full salary because they’re just starting out. This gives them an opportunity to live in something,” says Brown.

Bradenton Lofts are expected to be completed early next year.

