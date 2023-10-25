Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New affordable housing project in Bradenton

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Brigham Harris
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 40 units of affordable housing are now being constructed on 14th Street in Bradenton, set to be called Bradenton Lofts.

There are currently five affordable housing projects under construction in Bradenton, according to the city mayor. Mayor Gene Brown says these projects will help members of the community who need it most.

“It’s about the people just starting out as a nurse or doctor, a teacher, a firefighter, a police officer, some of our workers in restaurants and things, individuals who are not making a full salary because they’re just starting out. This gives them an opportunity to live in something,” says Brown.

Bradenton Lofts are expected to be completed early next year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Road work projects underway in Venice
Sunshine Skyway 10K
Registration for Sunshine Skyway 10K opens Oct. 30
Members of the Tampa Bay Rays take batting practice at Tropicana Field before a baseball game...
Rays push for swift approval of financing deal for new ballpark
Boo-tiful forecast
First Alert Weather: No scary weather on the way