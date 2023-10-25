A gun stolen every 15 minutes: vehicles remain top target for firearm thieves

(InvestigateTV) — Thousands of guns are stolen every year across the United States. The ATF stresses the number of stolen firearms circulating in the US is likely higher because many gun thefts go unreported.

InvestigateTV+ uncovers what has become the biggest source of stolen guns and what you can do to prevent theft. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

According to Every Town for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates against gun violence and advocates for gun control, an average of at least one gun is taken from a car every 15 minutes.

Their analysis of FBI data found in 2020 an estimated 40,000 guns were taken from cars across 271 cities. This is a stark increase from a decade ago when that same data showed fewer than 4,000 guns were taken from cars.

Every Town ranked cities with the highest rates of gun thefts from cars. Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee top the list, while Columbia and North Charleston, South Carolina were among the top five.

In 2020, the nonprofit’s analysis found the most common source of stolen guns was cars parked at home.

Police in Arkansas say thieves tend to target pickup trucks.

In Louisiana, firearm instructors stress locking your car door should never be considered secure gun storage. That includes a locked glove compartment or center console. For those leaving their weapon in the car, experts suggest lock boxes made specifically for vehicle storage.

Some lawmakers are taking steps to hold gun owners accountable, should their firearm be stolen from a car.

During Louisiana’s 2023 regular session, state Senator Gary Carter introduced a bill that allows gun owners to be penalized if their firearm is stolen from an unlocked car, and then later used in a felony.

While the measure did not make it out of committee, Sen. Carter believes secure storage can help curtail the supply of firearms.

Whether you leave it outside or take it in your home, officials and police say locking weapons is the key to slowing down this dangerous trend.

As of September 2023, only 15 states require gun owners to report lost and stolen guns.

Every Town for Gun Safety says states should pass laws that require guns to be securely stored and not visible when left unattended in cars. Only California, Connecticut and Oregon have done so.

