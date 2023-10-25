Advertise With Us
Discovering the Streets of Fruit on the Suncoast!

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Were lemons actually grown on Lemon Street? Cocoanuts on Cocoanut Ave? And why is there an “a” in Cocoanut? How did we get so many streets named after fruit?!

Watch today’s bonus feature, Discovering the Fruits of the Suncoast. We can grow just about anything!

https://www.mysuncoast.com/video/2022/11/16/discovering-suncoast-fruit-trees-suncoast/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

