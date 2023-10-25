Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

94-year-old fulfills her dreams of becoming a co-pilot

Jane Lindquist recently checked another item off her bucket list after co-piloting a plane. (Source: WGME, JENN DONNELLY, CNN)
By Johnny Maffei, WGME via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) – A 94-year-old woman in Maine is proving you’re never too old to fulfill a dream.

Jane Lindquist recently checked another item off her bucket list after co-piloting a plane.

Lindquist’s dad would take her to watch the planes take off when she was younger. Since then, she’s always wanted to be a co-pilot.

“It’s been kind of an enjoyment just to be able to think that I’m going to take the yoke. They just told me that’s the word,” Lindquist said.

She’s seen the friendly skies before, but it’ll be different now from the front seat.

With pilot Charlie Donnelly at the helm, Lindquist boarded the plane with her grandson and Jenn Donnelly who helped grant her wish with Canco Senior Living.

After the plane warmed up, the first time co-pilot was up and couldn’t stop smiling.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference
Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify