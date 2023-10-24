Missing Bradenton man found safe, deputies report

UPDATE: Joseph Robinson has been found safe. Thank you for helping us get the word out.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies are looking for 27-year-old Joseph Robinson, last seen around Tom Bennet Park in Bradenton almost a month ago.

Joseph may be wearing a khaki jacket, black shorts over pray pajama pants, and Jordans. He is known to frequent the Walmart on State Road 64 East.

Please contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office with any information.

