Suncoast residents worries continue as war in Israel continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the war in Israel rages on and has entered its third week, Suncoast resident continue worrying about loved ones overseas.

Liat Alon with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee explained it’s the political and national conflict that is wrong.

“No matter what type of conflict it is, these war crimes should not be allowed,” said Alon.

Alon carried on saying she believes Israel is doing everything it can to minimize any injury to civilians. Alon said regardless, these next few weeks will be difficult.

“There is no easy solution in the Gaza strip. Hamas is so deeply rooted among civic society that it’s going to be very hard. Israel has given more than a week for the residents, Palestinian residents of the Gaza strip, to evacuate and move south,” said Alon.

Rabbi Elaine Glickman, with Temple Emanu-El, said for Palestinian people to be truly liberated they must get rid of Hamas. She also stressed she wants Hamas militants to be charged for their crimes and put on trial.

“Rather than being horrified by these actions, Hamas celebrates these actions. Hamas lives upon, thrives upon these actions,” said Rabbi Glickman.

However, Ghadir Irshaid is a Palestinian woman now living in Sarasota. She said Palestine is a nation without a military and referred to Hamas as resistors. Irshaid explained this is because they are under occupation by Israel.

“If you want to have an agreement with the Palestinian people, sit on the table and stop looking at them as human animals. Start looking at them like equal people with equal rights and then we can find a way out of this crisis,” said Irshaid.

Irshaid also urged international communities to step and help get more aid into the Gaza strip before there is a humanitarian crisis. According to CNN, relief trucks sponsored by the Egyptian Crescent and The United Nations entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

