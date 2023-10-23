Manatee County couple turns home into haunted house

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re not out trick-or-treating this Halloween, there is a perfect spot for a good scare in Palmetto.

Hamlins Haunt is a haunted house in the Palmetto Point neighborhood, located at 4824 Beacon Road, that looks straight out of a theme park.

Donna and Christopher Hamlin have a passion for Halloween. A few years ago they started putting up a lot of decorations and created a haunted house in their yard.

“We just started collecting when we moved into this house in 2018,” said Donna. “We had a little arrangement in the driveway and then the next year we said what about this and what about this, and we just started collecting more and more and more.”

It’s a spooky show that includes ghosts, witches, ghouls and lots of scary surprises.

“I just love the fact that the whole community will come together and enjoy themselves through here,” said Christopher. “I like scaring people too.”

The Hamlins say it takes weeks to set up for the haunted house and trail. It’s a haunting experience this family loves to share with the community.

“The easiest way to describe it is it’s about 45 minutes out of your life that you will never forget once you come through here,” said Christopher.

Although it’s frightening, it’s a treat.

“If you like Halloween you just gotta come and see this,” said Diane Fiechter, Donna’s Sister.

Hamlins Haunt is open to the public and free of charge. However, they are accepting donations. A portion of the proceeds will go to Second Chance Ranch in Parrish, an animal rescue organization.

“We never charged before, but it’s gotten very costly to keep it up,” said Donna. “So, this year we are asking for donations.”

It’s a scary night, full of fright and a perfect way to celebrate Halloween.

Hamlins Haunt will take place for three nights. The dates are: Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. It opens at 7:30 p.m.

