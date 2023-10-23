Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Jean Beardsley Allen turns 100-years-old today

Jean Breardsley Allen turns 100 years old today.
Jean Breardsley Allen turns 100 years old today.(Linda Carson)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jean Beardsley Allen turned 100-years-old today and celebrated her century of life at Faith Cafe at the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, where Jean attends women’s groups and is lively in activities and discussions.

Allen was congratulated by ABC 7′s Linda Carson at the church where Jean shared a book she wrote titled, “Threads of Time”.

She explained her tips for staying healthy and active.

“Keep busy and active, keep your friendships, just go a little bit more lightly on the whoopy doo and the rah rah of the world ” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
Early morning crash kills one
Body of a man found at Lakeview Park.
Body found at Lakeview Park
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Port Charlotte man killed in late night crash
One Sarasota man is now in custody after selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.
Undercover Sarasota detective foils alleged fentanyl dealer
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Owner takes down two suspected Sarasota car burglars

Latest News

One man is in custody after two separate shooting incidents in Port Charlotte overnight.
Overnight shooting in Port Charlotte
BPD Cruiser and SWAT vehicles get spooky.
Manatee Crime Stoppers to host Safe Kids Night on Oct. 31
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
Motorcycle fatalities cause concern over Florida helmet laws
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda