Jean Beardsley Allen turns 100-years-old today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jean Beardsley Allen turned 100-years-old today and celebrated her century of life at Faith Cafe at the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, where Jean attends women’s groups and is lively in activities and discussions.

Allen was congratulated by ABC 7′s Linda Carson at the church where Jean shared a book she wrote titled, “Threads of Time”.

She explained her tips for staying healthy and active.

“Keep busy and active, keep your friendships, just go a little bit more lightly on the whoopy doo and the rah rah of the world ” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.