High Pressure Steers a Breezy Dry Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air, sunny skies and low humidity are on the ticket for mother nature this week. Partly cloudy conditions will clear overnight on Sunday, then beautiful sunny skies will kick off the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s. High pressure to the north will shift winds to the east-northeast and create breezy conditions as we move into Tuesday.

Monday will be the calmest day of the work week for boaters. Seas will be around two feet with a light chop. Winds will be coming out of the northeast. As Tuesday approaches, wind patterns shift more easterly. Seas will increase with choppy conditions through mid week.

The Suncoast remains in an extreme drought from I-75 westward to the coast. All of Manatee and Sarasota County remain in at least one of the drought categories. Dry air remains with no chance for rain during the work week, and very sunny skies.

Tracking the Tropics, Hurricane Tammy remains a category one hurricane. Tammy is projected to continue north in the central Atlantic Ocean before weakening to a low pressure system later in the week. Meanwhile a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Central America has a 60% chance of development within two and seven days. If a tropical depression is able to form, it is projected to move on land over Nicaragua by Tuesday. At that point, it should weaken rapidly and break up over the mountainous terrain.

