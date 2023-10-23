Dry days continue into November

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine and dry days are great for tourism and the beaches, not so great for our Extreme drought conditions. A big dome of High Pressure in the jet stream covers the Gulf of Mexico and southeastern states. That’s a block that will prevent any storms from moving toward for several days, easily to the start of November. Our main weather excitement comes from strong winds out of the northeast that will start up Tuesday. Eventually we should transition to a winter El Nino weather pattern that usually brings many storms to Florida and the south in general. Until then, we’re watering our plants and gardens often!

Hurricane Tammy is moving north and away from the Caribbean islands and into open waters. We’re tracking one more small disturbance along the coast of Central America. It has a 60% chance now of developing into at least a tropical depression. But as it moves inland in Nicaragua, it will not have a chance to become a strong storm. Only 38 days left in Hurricane Season!

