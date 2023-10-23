City of North Port hosting Trick or Treat at City Center

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is hosting their annual Trick or Treat event at City Center on Oct. 27 from 5 - 8 p.m.

City of North Port staff will be at the City Center Front Green with Pumpkin Trail partners walking paths with kid-friendly Halloween displays and candy for all, make sure to bring your own bags.

A low sensory version of the experience will be open at 4 p.m. for those needing.

