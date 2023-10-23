Advertise With Us
City of North Port hosting Trick or Treat at City Center

Enjoy friendly frights with the City of North Port.
(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is hosting their annual Trick or Treat event at City Center on Oct. 27 from 5 - 8 p.m.

City of North Port staff will be at the City Center Front Green with Pumpkin Trail partners walking paths with kid-friendly Halloween displays and candy for all, make sure to bring your own bags.

A low sensory version of the experience will be open at 4 p.m. for those needing.

