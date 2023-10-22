Stargazer Alert: Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks overnight. The shower can be seen with the naked eye through the early hours of Sunday morning. Suncoasters should look just above the Orion constellation to view the meteors. At is peak time, the shower could produce up to 25 meteors per hour. A jacket or sweater may be needed for stargazing comfort as temperatures will dip to the mid 60s by daybreak. There will be some cloud coverage but not enough to inhibit a view of the meteor shower.

Sunday will be a pleasant afternoon with less humidity than Saturday. The dewpoints plummet into the 50s and the ultraviolet index will be mostly moderate with a couple of hours in the high category. Some clouds will be present along with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will dip to the mid 60s. Winds will be typical between five to ten mph out of the north.

Dry air is here to stay through the week. No rain is expected and temperatures will creep up to the upper 80s as the week progresses. The lack of humidity and abundant sunshine will make it feel warm and pleasant. High pressure will bring a change in the wind pattern Tuesday. An east-northeast wind will arrive, increasing the wind speed to 15 to 25 mph. Breezy conditions will prevail Tuesday through Friday.

Sunday and Monday will be the most pleasant days for boating activities due to the abundant sunshine, winds out of the north between five to ten knots, and seas about two feet with a light chop. By Tuesday seas will increase and become choppy due to more intense wind speeds. It will remain sunny with dry air.

In the Tropics, a new disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next two and seven days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Tammy is expected to remain a category one hurricane for the next few days and will turn north into the central Atlantic Ocean. Tammy is not on track to affect the Continental United States.

