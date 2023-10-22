Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Motorcycle fatalities cause concern over Florida helmet laws

Two bikers heading out of Harley Davidson on their motorcycles.
Two bikers heading out of Harley Davidson on their motorcycles.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

A 26-year-old man died after crashing into a pole on 17th street and North Lime Avenue on his motorcycle yesterday. Police have not said why the rider lost control, but they have informed us that he was not wearing a helmet.

Unfortunately, motorcycle crashes are not uncommon in Sarasota and Manatee counties. In the last two years, there have been over 570 crashes with 42 fatalities. In many cases, these riders are not wearing helmets.

Helmets are not required in Florida for riders 21 and over as long as their insurance covers at least $10,000 in medical benefits. But locals are wondering if Florida should join the other 19 states that require helmets regardless of age.

We spoke to bikers and employees at Harley Davidson in Sarasota.

Chris Lytton rode his bicycle all the way from Virginia to go motorcycle shopping with his best friend.

‘In Virginia a helmet is required to ride,’ he explained. ‘We come through several states, you don’t have to wear a helmet in Florida and South Carolina, but we choose to leave ours on just for safety,’ he continued.

Most of the motorcycle shop employees are riders themselves and have been in crashes or know someone who has.

‘A friend of mine, John, had a wreck out here on Fruitville,’ said Bob Tucker, who works at Harley Davidson. ‘The strap popped but his helmet stayed on, and he thinks the only reason he’s still alive is because of that helmet.”

Bob says it ‘feels good’ to not wear a helmet, but it always ‘makes him nervous.’ So, now he ‘always does.’

Him and the general manager, Tyler Dunmyer, agree that everyone should be wearing a helmet when riding, especially one ‘that covers your entire face.’ Tyler told us that every customer who comes in a for a bike is instructed about motorcycle safety and brought over to an area to browse through helmets and other protection.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
Early morning crash kills one
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Port Charlotte man killed in late night crash
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Owner takes down two suspected Sarasota car burglars
One Sarasota man is now in custody after selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.
Undercover Sarasota detective foils alleged fentanyl dealer
The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery

Latest News

Witch Paddleboarders ready to take the water.
Witches Invade Venice paddleboarding group takes the waters
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Breaking News wwsb generic
Golfer’s body found at Lakeview Park
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win