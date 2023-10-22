Motorcycle fatalities cause concern over Florida helmet laws

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

A 26-year-old man died after crashing into a pole on 17th street and North Lime Avenue on his motorcycle yesterday. Police have not said why the rider lost control, but they have informed us that he was not wearing a helmet.

Unfortunately, motorcycle crashes are not uncommon in Sarasota and Manatee counties. In the last two years, there have been over 570 crashes with 42 fatalities. In many cases, these riders are not wearing helmets.

Helmets are not required in Florida for riders 21 and over as long as their insurance covers at least $10,000 in medical benefits. But locals are wondering if Florida should join the other 19 states that require helmets regardless of age.

We spoke to bikers and employees at Harley Davidson in Sarasota.

Chris Lytton rode his bicycle all the way from Virginia to go motorcycle shopping with his best friend.

‘In Virginia a helmet is required to ride,’ he explained. ‘We come through several states, you don’t have to wear a helmet in Florida and South Carolina, but we choose to leave ours on just for safety,’ he continued.

Most of the motorcycle shop employees are riders themselves and have been in crashes or know someone who has.

‘A friend of mine, John, had a wreck out here on Fruitville,’ said Bob Tucker, who works at Harley Davidson. ‘The strap popped but his helmet stayed on, and he thinks the only reason he’s still alive is because of that helmet.”

Bob says it ‘feels good’ to not wear a helmet, but it always ‘makes him nervous.’ So, now he ‘always does.’

Him and the general manager, Tyler Dunmyer, agree that everyone should be wearing a helmet when riding, especially one ‘that covers your entire face.’ Tyler told us that every customer who comes in a for a bike is instructed about motorcycle safety and brought over to an area to browse through helmets and other protection.

