Manatee Crime Stoppers to host Safe Kids Night on Oct. 31

BPD Cruiser and SWAT vehicles get spooky.
BPD Cruiser and SWAT vehicles get spooky.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - On Halloween, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Manatee Crime Stoppers will host the 20th Halloween Safe Kids Night at the Manatee County Fairgrounds.

According to a social media post by the Bradenton police Department, the event will be free and family-friendly, with candy and games for everyone to enjoy.

Gates number one and nine will be used as entrances for the event.

