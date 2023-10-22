Manatee Crime Stoppers to host Safe Kids Night on Oct. 31

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - On Halloween, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Manatee Crime Stoppers will host the 20th Halloween Safe Kids Night at the Manatee County Fairgrounds.

According to a social media post by the Bradenton police Department, the event will be free and family-friendly, with candy and games for everyone to enjoy.

Gates number one and nine will be used as entrances for the event.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.