Hit-and-run driver flees early morning crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old from Naples is recovering this morning after a collision just before 6 a.m.

Both vehicles were northbound on I-75 when the vehicle in the rear slammed into the lead car. Both cars pulled off onto the pavement side of the road, but after a brief conversation, the driver of the lead car sped off. He is described as a black male in a gray BMW sedan with front damage.

Florida Highway Patrol says that anybody with information should contact Crimestoppers.

