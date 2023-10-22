Hit-and-run driver flees early morning crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old from Naples is recovering this morning after a collision just before 6 a.m.

Both vehicles were northbound on I-75 when the vehicle in the rear slammed into the lead car. Both cars pulled off onto the pavement side of the road, but after a brief conversation, the driver of the lead car sped off. He is described as a black male in a gray BMW sedan with front damage.

Florida Highway Patrol says that anybody with information should contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.