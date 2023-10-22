Advertise With Us
Golfer’s body found at Lakeview Park

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies recovered the body of a local golfer this morning at Lakeview Park.

Witnesses say the man, nicknamed E.T., came to the park to golf every week. The exact circumstances of how he ended up in the pond are unclear, and this remains an active investigation.

