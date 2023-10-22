Golfer’s body found at Lakeview Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies recovered the body of a local golfer this morning at Lakeview Park.

Witnesses say the man, nicknamed E.T., came to the park to golf every week. The exact circumstances of how he ended up in the pond are unclear, and this remains an active investigation.

ABC7 will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.