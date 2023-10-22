Advertise With Us
Extreme drought continues for the Suncoast - But for how long?

Highs
Highs(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s dry. At SRQ we’re 1.48″ below normal rain for October, 21.49″ below normal rain for the year. There’s no rain in sight through the end of October. Computer models are showing signs that some light rain may be possible in early November, but even that is questionable. Until then, a large ridge of High Pressure in the upper atmosphere is keeping the Suncoast, the southeastern U.S. and the Gulf of Mexico free of any significant storms.

Hurricane Tammy continues to hit the islands of the eastern Caribbean Sunday. Monday it will move north into open waters of the Atlantic. We’re still tracking a very small disturbance in the far southwestern Caribbean. It has only a 30% chance of development before it moves onshore in Central America in the next few days.

Tammy
Tammy(Station)

