Community cleanup in South Venice wraps up

Cleanup held on Saturday Oct. 21.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County gave South Venice Residents the chance to get rid of trash in garages, yard waste, tree trimmings and other discarded household items in a free community cleanup today from 8 a.m. until noon.

Free dumpsters were placed at two locations across the county for residents to dispose of hazardous materials, appliances, and all other waste.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

