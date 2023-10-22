Community cleanup in South Venice wraps up

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County gave South Venice Residents the chance to get rid of trash in garages, yard waste, tree trimmings and other discarded household items in a free community cleanup today from 8 a.m. until noon.

Free dumpsters were placed at two locations across the county for residents to dispose of hazardous materials, appliances, and all other waste.

