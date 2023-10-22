Advertise With Us
City officials looking ahead to phase two of Bay Park expansion

Officials and city leaders look forward to phase two of the expansion.
Officials and city leaders look forward to phase two of the expansion.
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the first anniversary of the 14-acre phase one of The Bay Park in downtown Sarasota now in the books, developers and city leaders are looking ahead to phase two.

“Phase two, we’re going to close the circle on the park, it’s another 14 acres and take about three years to complete, but we’re going to take this magical environment, and wrap it all around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and municipal auditorium area and along the southern portion of the boat ramp that will complete the experience for all our visitors and citizens that come down here,” said Sarasota Deputy City Manager Patrick Robinson.

According to the Sarasota Bay Front Planning Organization, about 48 million dollars for that project will come from TIF-backed bonds, while the remainder will come from both government and private grants. With a ten-year goal for completion, investors and financial backers are positive about what the site will offer generations to come.

“We’re just looking forward to seeing it grow, and being a part of it, and staying a part of it, and continuing to bring people down here and introducing them to the crown jewel of Sarasota,” said Bob Mayer, one of the financial backers of the Bay Park project.

