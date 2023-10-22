Advertise With Us
Back to Angola Festival commemorates settlement of Angola in Manatee County

The three-day event is held from Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22.
The three-day event is held from Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Back to Angola Festival celebrates the culture and history of the Red Bays, Andros and the Angola Maroon community who lived at the Manatee Mineral Spring Park in the early 1800′s.

The three-day event held from Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at the spring brings together descendants, community leaders, historians and the public, to commemorate 202 years since the community lived at the spring, according to their press release.

The festival is showcasing cultural demonstrations of basket weaving and woodcarving, live music, cuisines and workshops, among other activities.

The festival will be in its final day tomorrow, from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit: Back to Angola Festival 2023.

