Warming up next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move through the area during the early morning hours on Saturday. It will bring an increase in clouds just before sunrise and a very small chance for a few showers. The front will move south of our area by mid morning and high pressure will build back in behind it. We will see winds pick up a bit with this front but should stay below advisory levels for boaters. Skies will begin to clear and temperatures will warm to near 80 at the beach and mid 80s inland.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s and winds out of the NNE at 5-10 mph

Monday we begin the warming trend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Could even see some 90s for inland areas. With high pressure dominating we expect to see mostly sunny skies with little chance for rain. The humidity will slowly come up through the week making it feel a bit warmer as well.

Nice weekend ahead but much warmer next week (WWSB)

This warm sunny weather expected to continue through the rest of the work week.

In the tropics Tammy will continue to cause problems over the central and northern Leeward Islands. Winds continue to increase with this storm and conditions will become a little more favorable as the weekend progresses.

