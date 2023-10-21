Volunteers replant sea oats lost during Hurricane Idalia on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep Manatee Beautiful, the City of Holmes Beach, and volunteers worked together to replant sea oats on Holmes Beach this Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The City of Holmes Beach made a $5,000 financial contribution to Keep Manatee Beautiful and sent out the City’s Code Enforcement Division.

Manatee County’s barrier islands of Anna Maria and Longboat Key were battered by surges and winds from Hurricane Idalia. Damages to properties and infrastructure were kept to a minimum, thanks to sand dunes and sea oats, according to the Keep Manatee Beautiful press release.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.