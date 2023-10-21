Advertise With Us
Volunteers replant sea oats lost during Hurricane Idalia on Holmes Beach

Volunteers replant sea oats at Holmes Beach on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Volunteers replant sea oats at Holmes Beach on Saturday, Oct. 21.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep Manatee Beautiful, the City of Holmes Beach, and volunteers worked together to replant sea oats on Holmes Beach this Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The City of Holmes Beach made a $5,000 financial contribution to Keep Manatee Beautiful and sent out the City’s Code Enforcement Division.

Manatee County’s barrier islands of Anna Maria and Longboat Key were battered by surges and winds from Hurricane Idalia. Damages to properties and infrastructure were kept to a minimum, thanks to sand dunes and sea oats, according to the Keep Manatee Beautiful press release.

