Undercover Sarasota detective foils Fentanyl dealer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man is now in custody after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.

At about 4:30 on July 23, undercover operatives recorded Carvous Lewis attempting to sell .2 grams of purple fentanyl in exchange for $20--all within 1000 feet of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Lewis drove to and from the drug deal using a license that was suspended in 2017, resulting in an additional charge.

