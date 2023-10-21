Undercover Sarasota detective foils Fentanyl dealer
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man is now in custody after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.
At about 4:30 on July 23, undercover operatives recorded Carvous Lewis attempting to sell .2 grams of purple fentanyl in exchange for $20--all within 1000 feet of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.
Lewis drove to and from the drug deal using a license that was suspended in 2017, resulting in an additional charge.
