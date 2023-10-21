Advertise With Us
Undercover Sarasota detective foils Fentanyl dealer

One Sarasota man is now in custody after selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.
One Sarasota man is now in custody after selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man is now in custody after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover detective.

At about 4:30 on July 23, undercover operatives recorded Carvous Lewis attempting to sell .2 grams of purple fentanyl in exchange for $20--all within 1000 feet of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Lewis drove to and from the drug deal using a license that was suspended in 2017, resulting in an additional charge.

