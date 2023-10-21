Thousands gather at Nathan Benderson park for cancer walk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 7,000 across the Suncoast came out to Nathan Benderson park today for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Participants started their journey through the park at 8:30 and continued until 11, after which food trucks, live music, a photo booth, and giveaways from local businesses awaited.

It was a fun-filled event for the whole family--parents pushing kids in strollers and owners pulling pets along on leashes—all in the name of raising money and awareness for a great cause. The Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute at Sarasota Memorial sponsored the walk, as well as we here at ABC7.

