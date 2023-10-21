Advertise With Us
Thousands gather at Nathan Benderson park for cancer walk

The Making Strides event gathered survivors, thrivers, and supporters alike
More than 7,000 across the Suncoast came out to Nathan Benderson park today for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.(Sophia Vitello)
By Cade Snell
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 7,000 across the Suncoast came out to Nathan Benderson park today for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Participants started their journey through the park at 8:30 and continued until 11, after which food trucks, live music, a photo booth, and giveaways from local businesses awaited.

It was a fun-filled event for the whole family--parents pushing kids in strollers and owners pulling pets along on leashes—all in the name of raising money and awareness for a great cause. The Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute at Sarasota Memorial sponsored the walk, as well as we here at ABC7.

