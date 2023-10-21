Sunshine for the Suncoast and a Hurricane in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures and humidity are very comfortable for our Suncoast weekend. Saturday brings more blue sky, Sunday will see more clouds. Saturday also features higher humidity with dew points well into the 60s. Sunday’s dew points drop into the 50s giving us a more Autumn feel. Dew points hold in the low 60s to start the week ahead. There are no storms heading toward the Suncoast. Tampa has only received 0.35″ of rain this month. SRQ is almost double that at 0.69″ for October. That makes us the driest part of Florida, which is why we have Extreme drought conditions. With dry conditions likely through Halloween, we could be more than 22″ below average rain for the year by the end of this month.

Month rain (Station)

Hurricane Tammy continues moving north in the Atlantic, taking the storm just east of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Those islands could still get 2″ to 4″ of rain and strong winds. There is a new small disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico with only a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system before it moves onshore in Mexico.

Tammy (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.