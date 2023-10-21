Sarasota County Schools announce free admission to Ringling Museum for SCS District Day
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Oct. 28, Sarasota County Schools are inviting all staff, students, and families to The Ringling Museum to participate in SCS District Day.
From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, all SCS families and staff will receive free admission into The Ringling Museum.
There will be no reservation required.
