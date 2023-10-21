Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Schools announce free admission to Ringling Museum for SCS District Day

On Saturday, Oct 28, all SCS students, staff and families will receive free admission from 10-5...
On Saturday, Oct 28, all SCS students, staff and families will receive free admission from 10-5 PM.(@sarasotaschools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Oct. 28, Sarasota County Schools are inviting all staff, students, and families to The Ringling Museum to participate in SCS District Day.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, all SCS families and staff will receive free admission into The Ringling Museum.

There will be no reservation required.

