Sarasota County Schools announce free admission to Ringling Museum for SCS District Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Oct. 28, Sarasota County Schools are inviting all staff, students, and families to The Ringling Museum to participate in SCS District Day.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, all SCS families and staff will receive free admission into The Ringling Museum.

There will be no reservation required.

