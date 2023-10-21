Advertise With Us
Port Charlotte man killed in late night crash

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man is now dead after trying to cross the road.

At almost 10 p.m. last night, a 47-year-old Port Charlotte man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of US-41 when a 71-year old woman hit him with the front of her car. Highway Patrol says the 71-year old had a 7-year-old in the car.

The man sustained critical injuries and later died at Fawcett Hospital. The crash and the potential homicide both remain under investigation.

