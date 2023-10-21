Port Charlotte man killed in late night crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man is now dead after trying to cross the road.

At almost 10 p.m. last night, a 47-year-old Port Charlotte man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of US-41 when a 71-year old woman hit him with the front of her car. Highway Patrol says the 71-year old had a 7-year-old in the car.

The man sustained critical injuries and later died at Fawcett Hospital. The crash and the potential homicide both remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.