All disease begins in the gut (part two)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Watch as ABC7′s Summer Smith discusses the unexpected effects of an improper diet.

Catch the first half of the segment here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2023/10/14/part-one-all-disease-begins-gut/

Here’s part three: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2023/10/15/part-two-all-disease-begins-gut/

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.