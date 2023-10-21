Owner takes down two Sarasota car burglars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two suspected car burglars are now in custody after a bouncer at the Beach Club saw them breaking into his car and rushed to stop them, according to deputies.

Jackie Garvin III was at work on Aug. 24 when he happened to look out and see two people inside his car. He went to confront the two, pinning Anthony Aquilera-Diaz to the ground until deputies arrived. Another employee was able to bring back Edson Hernandez, and Garvin was then able to identify Edson as the man in the passenger seat, while Aquilera-Diaz sat in the driver’s seat.

Security cameras confirmed the story--Aquilera-Diaz got in through the front driver-side door. Hernandez saw him inside while walking past, and so got in through the passenger door.

Both men have been charged with burglary.

