Manatee County Toys for Tots prepares donated buildings for holiday season

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Today, the Manatee County members of Toys for Tots wasted no time cleaning and preparing a donated building they’ll use to make holiday wishes come true this Christmas season. The four thousand square foot vacant space was donated last week by the Manatee County Humane Society after they heard there was a need. Now, the temporary rent-free space is being cleared to house donated toys which will be distributed to thousands of needy Suncoast children this holiday season.

“The main section is where all the boxes will be so that we can sort it all out according to age, and the other side is going to be all bicycles,” said Manatee County Toys For Tots Coordinator Michael McClain. According to McClain, another nearby vacant office space temporarily donated by Bradenton Beach commissioner Jake Spooner is going to be cleaned and used for overflow purposes. McClain said that several toy donation drop off bins were set up this week at multiple Manatee county businesses and office spaces which will remain in place through Dec. 15.

If you’d like to help, visit: toysfortots.org.

