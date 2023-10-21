Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police Department travels to Chicago Law Enforcement Hiring Expo to attract talent

Bradenton Police Department officers Poulos and Williams at the Chicago Law Enforcement Hiring Expo.
Bradenton Police Department officers Poulos and Williams at the Chicago Law Enforcement Hiring Expo.(@BradentonPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department officers Poulos and Williams made the trip up north to the Windy City for the Chicago Law Enforcement Expo to show other officers the benefits of working in Florida.

Governor DeSantis launched a billboard in Chicago, encouraging law enforcement to relocate to the Sunshine State.

For more information on incentives for Florida law enforcement officers visit: Be a Florida Hero.

