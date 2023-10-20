Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Woman sentenced for DUI Manslaughter

The Defendant plead no contest to four separate counts of DUI Manslaughter on June 23, 2023.
The Defendant plead no contest to four separate counts of DUI Manslaughter on June 23, 2023.(Sarasota County Jail)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 fatal DUI crash in Sarasota.

Chiniceia Carter, 37, is sentenced to 39.84 years in prison.

On, July 15, 2021, Carter was heading home from the Hard Rock Casino south on I-75 in Sarasota.

She drove her vehicle off the road and crashed into a Truck and Trailer killing four men who were standing nearby fixing a flat tire, the Defendant was drunk, with a blood-alcohol content of .161 (more than twice the legal limit).

The Defendant plead no contest to four separate counts of DUI Manslaughter on June 23, 2023.

“The death of these four men were absolutely avoidable. Too many innocent people, including children and adults, are killed by drunk drivers in Sarasota. As a result of the Defendant’s actions to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car, four young men are now dead. Today, the Court’s sentence is a reflection that our community will hold those drivers accountable. There were lots of options the Defendant had: She could have called an uber or a taxi, she could have called a friend, she could have stayed the night and slept it off, she could have called for help… but she chose to drink and drive. Make the right choice, the simple choice. Your choice not to drive will keep you and others alive.” said Assistant State Attorney Joshua Wertheim.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

The Bay Sarasota celebrates first year anniversary
FEMA Disaster Recover Center in Rubonia closes, hotline still available
sarasota bay park grand opening
The Bay Sarasota turns one! Let’s celebrate!
Corcoran contract gets go-ahead