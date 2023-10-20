Woman sentenced for DUI Manslaughter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 fatal DUI crash in Sarasota.

Chiniceia Carter, 37, is sentenced to 39.84 years in prison.

On, July 15, 2021, Carter was heading home from the Hard Rock Casino south on I-75 in Sarasota.

She drove her vehicle off the road and crashed into a Truck and Trailer killing four men who were standing nearby fixing a flat tire, the Defendant was drunk, with a blood-alcohol content of .161 (more than twice the legal limit).

The Defendant plead no contest to four separate counts of DUI Manslaughter on June 23, 2023.

“The death of these four men were absolutely avoidable. Too many innocent people, including children and adults, are killed by drunk drivers in Sarasota. As a result of the Defendant’s actions to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car, four young men are now dead. Today, the Court’s sentence is a reflection that our community will hold those drivers accountable. There were lots of options the Defendant had: She could have called an uber or a taxi, she could have called a friend, she could have stayed the night and slept it off, she could have called for help… but she chose to drink and drive. Make the right choice, the simple choice. Your choice not to drive will keep you and others alive.” said Assistant State Attorney Joshua Wertheim.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.